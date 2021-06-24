The virtual conference themed Asia and Pacific High-level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation. — Photo from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn on Wednesday attended the Asia and Pacific High-level Conference on Belt and Road Cooperation at the invitation of China State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Sơn called on the international community to continue supporting countries, particularly developing nations, to soon push back the COVID-19 pandemic, shift towards the green and circular economy, and expand trade and investment to promote sustainable and inclusive recovery. Regional cooperation plays an important role as it helps Asia-Pacific recover and adapt to rapid changes in the global economy, the minister said. He suggested countries enhance multilateral cooperation, carry forward regional cooperative frameworks and initiatives such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Belt and Road Initiative, step up assistance to developing countries to complete sustainable development goals by 2030, and share experience and technology on green economy. Sơn highlighted Việt Nam's pursuant of dual goals, COVID-19 pandemic containment and socio-economic recovery and development, adding the country will also press ahead with international economic integration, and expand and deepen… Read full this story

Việt Nam attends Asia & Pacific High-level Conference on Belt & Road Cooperation have 295 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.