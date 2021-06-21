Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Vietnam ASEAN SOM Nguyễn Quốc Dũng. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI – Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Vietnam ASEAN SOM Nguyễn Quốc Dũng on Monday attended the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting (ASEAN SOM) and a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Southeast Asian Nuclear Weapon Free Zone (ExCom SEANWFZ) Treaty Commission, which were hosted virtually by Brunei – the chair of ASEAN in 2021. At the events, the Vietnamese official affirmed the support for Brunei’s priorities and initiatives in 2021, and proposed directions to speed up the implementation of Việt Nam’s initiatives put forth in the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020. He also voiced important ideas on directions for handling issues relating to the relations between ASEAN and its partners on the basis of ensuring the association's central role. Dũng updated participants on the progress of completing the Memorandum of Understanding on activities related to SEANWFZ. Regarding international and regional issues, Dũng called on ASEAN countries to continue maintaining consistent principles and approaches in the East Sea issue in the context of recent complicated developments in the waters, and creating a favourable environment for substantive negotiations in order to soon achieve an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law and the… Read full this story

Việt Nam attends ASEAN SOM, ExCom SEANWFZ’s meeting have 303 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.