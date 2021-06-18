Việt Nam aiming for a sustainable food system

Farmers in Bắc Giang Province’s Lục Nam District harvest rice. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the world unpredictable challenges, and the agriculture sector has not been spared, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Quốc Doanh said. He made the remarks at the first National Food Systems Summit Dialogue held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), in partnership with a number of ministries, the UN in Việt Nam and international development partners held earlier this week in Hà Nội. Themed ‘Việt Nam Food Systems: Transparency, Responsibility, Sustainability’, the dialogue is the first of a series of events to prepare the nation for its attendance in the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) in September 2021. Speaking at the meeting, he said global supply chains are disrupted, food production is severely affected and rural people, particularly the poor and vulnerable groups, are struggling to make ends meet. Agriculture resources are degrading under the increasingly adverse impact of climate change, posing major challenges to ensuring food and nutrition security all over the world, Doanh said. In Việt Nam, agriculture plays a significant role in maintaining food security, social stability and livelihoods for more than 60 per cent… Read full this story

