Veteran sewer hopes a stitch in time can save traditional craft

Nguyễn Quốc Sự has been an embroiderer for more than 60 years. — VNS Photos Minh Thu By Minh Thu Nguyễn Quốc Sự's embroidery business used to provide jobs for a hundred employees and his store in the Old Quarter welcomed throngs of foreign tourists and buyers. Since 2020, like many others, his business has taken a big hit due to travel restrictions and economic slowdown. With demand down, his embroidery frames, sewing scissors, lap frames, and floor stands are gathering dust. For the 80-year-old embroiderer, however, the impact is just temporary and he’s thinking about how to preserve this traditional craft that young people lack interest in. The craft has been passed down from generation to generation but is slowly fading away. "The pandemic has had catastrophic impacts on embroiderers like me. Due to the slowdown in the economy, we have lost both domestic and international buyers. Our orders have decreased by half compared to normal years. Many of our staff have had to shift to new jobs to earn money," Sự said. Only a few senior staff who have worked with him for 30-40 years chose to stay in the business. "The impacts of the pandemic may be huge but it's temporary. What is more concerning is… Read full this story
