Lạch Huyện Port, Hải Phòng Province. Establishing a working group to tackle container shortages and stabilise logistics fees, together with a number of other solutions, is necessary to promote economic recovery in the pandemic, according to the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has proposed an inter-ministerial working group be founded to tackle the container shortage and stabilise logistics fees which have skyrocketed recently. This was one among the proposals VCCI sent to the Ministry of Planning and Investment regarding the project to support the Vietnamese economy in the current situation. VCCI said that logistics costs saw strong increases from 2020, coupled with an increasingly severe shortage of containers. For example, transportation fees from Việt Nam to Southampton, UK, increased from US$1,600 in early 2020 to $5,000 in December and now $9,100 per container. The transportation fees to Los Angeles, the US, rose from $1,800 in early 2020 to around $8,000 currently. The shortage of containers also caused delays in shipments which caused rising costs for container storage at ports and even cancellations of orders. The situation worsened after the Suez Canal blockage in March as well… Read full this story

VCCI proposes working group to tackle container shortage, stabilise logistics fees have 272 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 24, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.