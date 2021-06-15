UNICEF partnership brings equitable STEAM learning opportunities to Vietnamese children

This shared value partnership aims to close the digital gap and promote digital literacy opportunities for millions of children and adolescents in Vietnam, aligning with the government's strategy for the next five years. Rana Flowers, UNICEF Representative in Vietnam, said that STEAM for Vietnam has mobilized some of the best minds to create a specific set of relevant, entertaining, open source, learning materials on areas where girls in particular have traditionally been left behind. These relate to science, technology, engineering, arts and math and the learning approach used drives creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving skills and much more. Improving science, technology, arts and math outcomes for girls and boys is a core focus of UNICEF's Reimagine Education approach in Vietnam, and thus the partnership will seek to extend the reach of these stimulating resources to every child everywhere, especially girls, she said. In joining hands to drive digital literacy and skills for children at every age, STEAM for Vietnam and UNICEF will partner on the broader Reimagine Education goals that include connectivity and a digital device for every child to learn and thrive, Flowers said. Meanwhile, Dr. Tran Viet Hung, CEO of STEAM for Vietnam Foundation, said, "We believe that… Read full this story

