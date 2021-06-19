Two severely ill patients die of COVID-19 complications

IPs in Dong Nai take measures to prevent COVID spread from HCM City HCM City begins the biggest vaccination drive 71-year-old woman becomes Việt Nam’s 62nd COVID-19 related death Recovered COVID-19 patient giving back to the community Technology leads the way in anti-COVID-19 strategy The facility in Đông Anh, Hà Nội of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. HÀ NỘI – Two more people have died of COVID-19 complications in Việt Nam, a woman aged 90 and a 67-year-old man. Their deaths were announced Saturday afternoon and take the total number of fatalities to 64. The woman lived in Bắc Giang Province and tested positive for COVID-19 on June 12. After developing a severe cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, she was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at Bắc Giang Mental Hospital. Despite treatment, her condition worsened and she died on June 18. Her cause of death has been recorded as severe pneumonia caused by SARS-CoV-2, progressive respiratory failure, septic shock, multi-organ failure in a patient with a history of hypertension, diabetes and gangrene. Earlier on Saturday another patient, a man from Hà Trung, Thanh Hóa Province, also died as a result of COVID complications. He was being treated at Tân Triều branch of… Read full this story

