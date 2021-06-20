Two more people die of COVID-related complications

Đà Nẵng closes off beaches and sit-in dining again as new COVID-19 outbreak emerges Việt Nam confirms 293 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday IPs in Dong Nai take measures to prevent COVID spread from HCM City Two severely ill patients die of COVID-19 complications HCM City begins the biggest vaccination drive Samples collected for COVID-19 testing at Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control. Photo for illustration. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Two more people have died of COVID-19 complications, taking the death toll in Việt Nam since the beginning of the pandemic to 66. The latest fatalities are men aged 53 and 80. The two of them were both being treated for a number of underlying health conditions. The 53-year-old was living in Yên Lạc District, the northern province of Vĩnh Phúc. He was being treated for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma since September 2020 and had undergone nine chemotherapy sessions at the Tân Triều facility of the National Cancer Hospital in Hà Nội. He tested positive for COVID-19 while at the hospital and had been transferred to the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội where his conditions worsened and he was moved to the Intensive Care Unit. He died in the early morning of June 19 and… Read full this story

