Turning driftwood into works of art

A statue made of driftwood is on display at Mỹ Luông ecotourism site. Photo courtesy of Phan Văn Khánh By Lương Hương The statues of 12 oriental zodiac animals, carved from giant tree stumps found at the bottom of the Tiền River, impresses visitors to Mỹ Luông ecotourism site located in Chợ Mới District in the southern province of An Giang. The statues are among artworks created from ancient tree stumps that have been collected by local Nguyễn Văn Nghỉ over the past 15 years. A Reclining Buddha statue made of driftwood is on display at Mỹ Luông ecotourism site. Each artwork could weigh up to five tonnes. Photo courtesy of Phan Văn Khánh Other impressive works on display at the site include a Reclining Buddha statue, a statue of President Hồ Chí Minh, a wooden picture, a wooden house and a set of table and chairs, all of which have been meticulously crafted from hundred-year-old driftwood. A visitor poses for a photo in front of a wooden house made from driftwood that belongs to Nghỉ's collection. Photo courtesy of Mỹ Luông ecotourism site Each work could weigh up to five tonnes and some statues could reach up to eight metres in height. "Mỹ Luông Town is an ancient…

