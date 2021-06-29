Tree planting – for a green Vietnam program launch

The program aims to raise awareness of union members, youth and people about the role of forests, forest protection, water resources protection, environmental protection issues and response to climate change. It is also expected to contribute to the restoration of watershed forests, development of trees, protection of the biosphere, protection, and regeneration of water sources. The program targets the planting and taking care of one million trees in watershed forests in areas often affected by natural disasters, storms, floods, landslides in the 2021 – 2025 period. Activities will be organised to disseminate and raise awareness of union members and youth about the role and importance of watershed forests, such as the deployment of the green commitment campaign, launching a “million trees” photo contest and “million trees – for a green Vietnam” running event. At the end of the program, the Organizing Board will conduct some events including visiting and learning about watershed forest ecosystem, animals and plants in the nature reserve. Bui Quang Huy, Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Chairman of the Vietnam Student Association, said this is a meaningful program. It does not only create conditions for Vietnamese youth to contribute to restoring watershed… Read full this story
