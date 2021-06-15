Travel enterprises support Government’s vaccine efforts

HCM City seeks Govt permission for companies to buy, vaccinate workers against COVID HCM City to spend $3.3m to support small traders at traditional markets affected by pandemic HCM City tightens COVID prevention measures at traditional markets after finding 3 cases UNICEF welcomes Việt Nam’s COVID-19 vaccine fund Hospitals tighten COVID preventive measures after 55 staff test positive after receiving 2 vaccine doses Lê Hương Following Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính’s call to get companies involved in the vaccination programme, the Việt Nam Tourism Association (VITA) has contacted travel associations in cities and provinces nationwide to call for their support. Most tourism enterprises have responded positively. The association's chairman Vũ Thế Bình said it would report to the Government and the Ministry of Health to ask for support to help travel enterprises contribute financial expenses to vaccinate tourism staff and their families. "The association hopes the Government will persuade international partners, agencies and companies to co-operate to bring vaccines to Việt Nam while domestic enterprises will pay fees," he said. "Getting the vaccine injections is the main way, the crucial way, to erase COVID-19," he said. Foreign visitors at Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary in central province of Quảng Nam. VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Trung Nearly 81,000… Read full this story

