Trà Vinh embraces science, technology in agriculture

A farmer tends her 2020 – 21 winter – spring vegetable crop in Trà Vinh Province's Cầu Ngang District. – VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Hoà TRÀ VINH – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Trà Vinh has earmarked VNĐ150 – 200 billion (US$6.6 – 8.7 million) for research into and adoption of processing technologies, especially for its key agricultural products, in 2021 – 25. It will focus on creating hybrid plant and animal strains that can adapt to climate change, expanding production models that use high technology, bio-technology and organic methods to improve yield and quality, according to Lê Thành Ôi, director of the province Department of Science and Technology. The research and use of technology would be linked with guaranteed sales of produce, he said. The department has implemented three projects that used modern agricultural technologies in the first five months of the year. They include growing a high-yield peanut variety on sand dunes in Trà Cú, Cầu Ngang and Duyên Hải districts, producing bio-products EMTV1 and EMTV2 and using them for breeding shrimp in Duyên Hải District and Duyên Hải Town, and growing honeydew melon in polyhouses equipped with drip irrigation system in Châu Thành District. It has… Read full this story

