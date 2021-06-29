Total of 372 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Tuesday

Two more people die of COVID-related complications Bustling HCM City is eerily quiet as social distancing is extended amid COVID-19 outbreak HCM City to extend social distancing period to curb spread of Delta variant Vietnamese researchers shortening process to synthesize a COVID-19 antiviral drug All arrivals in Vinh airport must be tested negative for COVID-19 Residents in Tam Quan Bắc Ward, Hoài Nhơn Township, Bình Định Province, are tested for COVID-19. VNA/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — A total of 372 COVID-19 infections were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the country’s total cases to 16,413 so far, according to the Ministry of Health. Eleven of them are imported cases who were quarantined after entering Việt Nam in Tây Ninh, Kiên Giang, An Giang and Khánh Hòa provinces. The remaining 361 cases are domestic. HCM City topped the list of most infections with 155, followed by Bắc Giang Province (27 cases) Bình Dương Province (24 cases), Đồng Tháp Province (22 cases), Tiền Giang Province (22 cases), Quảng Ngãi Province (21), and Phú Yên Province (20 cases). Infection cases were also recorded in Hưng Yên, Nghệ An, Long An, Hà Tĩnh, Bắc Ninh, Đồng Nai, Hải Phòng, Lạng Sơn, Trà Vinh, Bình Thuận and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu. Thirteen localities… Read full this story

