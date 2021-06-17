Top Vietnamese and Chinese legislators hold phone talks

National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ holds phone talks with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu discussed boosting relations between the two countries in politics and the economy as well as maintaining peace in the East Sea during phone talks on Thursday. They spoke highly of achievements in relations between the two Parties and States in recent years, particularly ties between the two legislative bodies. NA Chairman Huệ detailed the socio-economic development of Việt Nam, particularly the country's implementation of the dual goals of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic while developing the economy. He congratulated China for its achievements in keeping the COVID-19 pandemic under control, recovering economic activities and poverty eradication. To enhance the comprehensive strategic co-operative partnership between Việt Nam and China, NA Chairman Huệ suggested the two sides increase exchanges of delegations at all levels and co-ordination in border management on land as well as enhance trade exchanges and co-operation between localities. He proposed China import more Vietnamese goods and support Việt Nam in COVID-19… Read full this story

