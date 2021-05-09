The upgrade of the section spanning from Da Bac to Kien bridges has a total investment of 1.22 trillion VND (53.3 million USD) funded by the local budget. The stretch will be expanded to six lanes, allowing a maximum speed of 80km per hour. Scheduled to finish in September 2022, the project is expected to help ease congestion during peak hours and prevent traffic accidents on the route. More than 1,000 households have been relocated to make way for the project. Previously, a 30-km section of the expressway from Quan Toan to Nghin Bridges has been upgraded and put into operation. Later the same day, Hue visited and offered incense at the memorial house dedicated to Nguyen Duc Canh, an outstanding follower of President Ho Chi Minh and a co-founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam. He was also the founder of the Tong Cong Hoi Do Bac Ky (Red Workers’ General Union in Northern Vietnam), the predecessor of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, and the first Secretary of the Hai Phong Party Committee. Source: VNA
- Work starts on $105m residence project in Hai Phong
- Specialities of Hai Duong
- Vietnam starts building 3 national expressway sub-projects worth US$1.6 billion
- Struggling giants Hanoi FC hope COVID-19 break gives them a lift
- List of 127 national projects calling for foreign investment
- Leaders pledge to address nation's problems
- Wall of FBI agents, police and National Guard protect senators on return to chamber after Capitol siege: DC Mayor Muriel Bowser imposes 15 days of emergency measures after pipe bombs, guns and Molotov cocktails are found
- Shameful 'cover-up culture' at top of the Met: Leon Brittan's widow breaks her silence over child sex abuse probe, savages police for 'moral failure' and slams Tom Watson for 'the most despicable thing a human can do'
- HCMC breaks ground on VND323-billion innovation startup center
- Highlights: National Day Rally 2018
Top legislator attends ground-breaking of national highway upgrade in Hai Phong have 296 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 15, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.