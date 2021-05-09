Top legislator attends ground-breaking of national highway upgrade in Hai Phong

The upgrade of the section spanning from Da Bac to Kien bridges has a total investment of 1.22 trillion VND (53.3 million USD) funded by the local budget. The stretch will be expanded to six lanes, allowing a maximum speed of 80km per hour. Scheduled to finish in September 2022, the project is expected to help ease congestion during peak hours and prevent traffic accidents on the route. More than 1,000 households have been relocated to make way for the project. Previously, a 30-km section of the expressway from Quan Toan to Nghin Bridges has been upgraded and put into operation. Later the same day, Hue visited and offered incense at the memorial house dedicated to Nguyen Duc Canh, an outstanding follower of President Ho Chi Minh and a co-founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam. He was also the founder of the Tong Cong Hoi Do Bac Ky (Red Workers’ General Union in Northern Vietnam), the predecessor of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, and the first Secretary of the Hai Phong Party Committee. Source: VNA

