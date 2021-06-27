This is the first overseas trip by Thongloun Sisoulith in his capacity as Lao Party General Secretary and President for the 2021-2026 tenure. This is also the first high-ranking Party and State delegation of Laos to visit Vietnam after the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). It contributes to affirming the two countries' foreign policies of attaching great importance to preserving and continuously developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation, and deepening the close and trusting relations between leaders of the two Parties and countries in the time ahead. Over the past more than eight decades, the traditional relationship and close-knit, faithful ties between Vietnamese and Lao peoples, founded by Vietnam's President Ho Chi Minh and Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Suphanouvong of Laos, and promoted by generations of the two countries' leaders and peoples, have become an invaluable asset shared by the two nations. The two countries signed the Treaty of Friendship and Cooperation on July 18, 1977, creating a firm legal foundation for the enhancement and expansion of the special ties in the new period, and a foundation for the two sides to reach a range of cooperation agreements later. Vietnam and Laos… Read full this story

Top Lao leader’s Vietnam visit crucial to bilateral great friendship have 326 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.