Son welcomed Raab once again paying an official visit to Vietnam and directly attending the Asia – Europe Meeting (ASEM) High-level Dialogue in Hanoi, voicing his belief that the trip will provide a new driving force for relations between the two countries. In reply, Raab affirmed the wish to intensify the strategic partnership and close coordination with Vietnam as the UK is orienting its policy towards the Indo-Pacific region. The two ministers expressed their delight at the positive strides in bilateral cooperation, especially since 2020, when the countries issued the "Joint Declaration on the Vietnam – UK Strategic Partnership: Forging Ahead for Another 10 Years", and signed and enforced the UK – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA). They agreed to soon resume the exchange of delegations and key cooperation mechanisms such as the security-defence strategy dialogue and the joint economic and trade committee (JETCO). Both host and guest also spoke highly of the thriving economic links despite impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, with bilateral trade hitting 5.6 billion USD in 2020 and the UK's direct investment in Vietnam reaching 3.92 billion USD at present. They emphasised the need to capitalise on great opportunities offered by the UKVFTA so as to… Read full this story

Top diplomats of Vietnam, UK hold talks in Hanoi have 289 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.