The return of the bicycle By Nguyen An Nam Bicycles have returned during the time of Covid-19 – PHOTO: THANH HOA Bicycles now suit well the diverse demand of urbanites during the time of the pandemic, speeding up changes in lifestyles and cultural practices. Needless to say, it is impossible for the bike to replace other transport means as long as life becomes normal again. However, as far as the benefits a bike can do to physical and mental health are concerned, the return of the bike is so meaningful right at this moment. Before the outbreak of Covid-19 in Vietnam, Mr. Tan's wife gave birth to the couple's second child. Mr. Tan then took a driving test. He had to repeat it three times to get the driver's license. The whole family went together to car showrooms to buy a Mazda 3. But hardly had he driven the brand-new car for only a few months while still unfamiliar with the streets in Saigon being on the wheel than the city experienced social distancing, one time after another. The car therefore had to sit in the garage. Swimming pools, gyms and yoga classes were closed. Having to be confined to… Read full this story

The return of the bicycle have 308 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at June 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.