The charms on the borderline By Huu Long Ban Gioc Waterfall – PHOTOS: HUU LONG HCMC – The northern mountainous borderline province of Cao Bang is beautiful all year round relying on its highland terrain. August and September are said to be the best time to visit Cao Bang, a northern province bordering China. During this period, Ban Gioc Waterfall, which is a natural borderline separating Vietnam and China, fully exposes its beauty. The waterfall is one of the 10 most spectacular cascading scenes in the world, according to Touropia in 2015. Moreover, tourists will be enchanted by the peaceful views of sunset in the smoky air from local kitchens and the yellow rice fields. In the end of the year, buckwheat flower fields stretching from mountains to valleys are in full bloom. Meanwhile, blooming wild sunflowers are blowing in the wind. Aside from Ban Gioc Waterfall, Cao Bang also offers other attractions which are arguably equally beautiful. Thang Hen Lake, Nguom Ngao Cave and Thung Na Ma Valley all boast mountainscapes so idyllic that tourists may feel they are lost in paradise. Thung Na Ma, also known as Thung Nam Tra or Mat Than (God's Eye) Valley, is a… Read full this story

