Telemedicine services save lives at grassroots-level hospitals

Doctors at hospitals across the country receive online consultations from experts at the Hà Nội Heart Hospital. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Health HCM CITY — Online consultations offered by doctors at Huế Central Hospital helped save the life of a critically ill, pregnant woman at the Việt Nam – Cuba Friendship Hospital in Đồng Hới City in the central province of Quảng Bình Province last September. The 30-year-old woman was at high risk for preterm delivery and had a vascular occlusion, but thanks to the online diagnosis and treatment advice from doctors at Huế Central Hospital, physicians at the Việt Nam – Cuba Friendship Hospital were able to save her and the child. In recent years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of patients at grassroots-level hospitals have benefited from telehealth services provided by doctors at higher-level hospitals. In the same province, the Quảng Bình provincial General Hospital recently successfully operated on a 32-year-old patient who was at risk of a ruptured pneumothorax after receiving online advice from surgical experts at Việt Đức Friendship Hospital. In another case, Hà Nội-based Bạch Mai Hospital gave advice to Hòa Bình Provincial General Hospital to save the life of a patient with anaphylaxis. With telehealth services, people at home can receive consultations from doctors through smart electronic devices. This has helped reduce patient congestion at central-level hospitals. Dr Nguyễn Lân Hiếu, director of Hà Nội Medical University Hospital, said thanks… Read full this story
