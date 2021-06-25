TCC Group donates US$1 million to Viet Nam’s COVID-19 Vaccine Fund

Tran Kim Nga, representative of TCC Group hands over the US$1 million donation to President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Đỗ Văn Chiến on June 24 in Hà Nội. — Photo TCC Group Thailand's TCC Group, in coordination with the Sirivadhanabhakdi Foundation, has contributed US$1 million (VND23 billion) to help the Government of Viet Nam in promoting COVID-19 vaccination for the community and labour force. Accordingly, TCC Group contributed VND11.5 billion to Viet Nam's COVID-19 Vaccine Fund via the Central Committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front to help the Government provide free vaccination to people in a bid to bring life back to normal and promote economic recovery. The remaining amount will be used to support approximately 80,000 people, who are the employees of the group's staff and their families in Viet Nam, in getting vaccinated when it is allowed. Speaking at the handover ceremony, representative of TCC Group Tran Kim Nga Nga highly appreciated the Vietnamese Government's success in containing the COVID-19 pandemic and helping the country's economy record one of the highest GDP growth rates in the world in 2020. "Given the Government's initiative to establish the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund and the unanimity of businesses and… Read full this story

