Taekwondo fighter Tuyền’s Olympic dream comes true

Trương Thị Kim Tuyền of Việt Nam (right) kicks out at Fariza Aldangorova of Kazakhstan during the semi-finals of the women’s U49kg category at the Asian Qualification Tournament for Tokyo Games in Amman, Jordan, on May 21. — Photo courtesy of World Taekwondo HÀ NỘI — When she won the Asian championship title in 2018, Trương Thị Kim Tuyền dreamed an Olympic dream. Three years later, the fighter made it and has qualified for the Tokyo Games this summer, bringing Vietnamese taekwondo back onto the world’s biggest stage after nearly a decade. In the Asian qualifiers last month, Tuyền, one of two Vietnamese representatives, defeated three rivals to become one of two finalists in the women’s 49kg category. It was enough for her to clinch an Olympic slot. “I am really happy with this result. It’s deserving after my labour for many years. It is a big thanks to my coaches and friends who strongly support me,” said the 24-year-old. Rural girl who fights Born in 1997 in the southern province of Vĩnh Long’s Long Hồ District, Tuyền has been practising taekwondo for 10 years. Tuyền is the youngest in a four-member family that earns a living through rambutan and rice farming. While all of her… Read full this story

