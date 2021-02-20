Strong cash flow helps VN-Index rise to new high The Saigon Times A man watches stock prices on TV screens. The VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange rose to a new record of 1,405.96 points on Monday, June 28 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The strong cash flow helped the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange rose 1.14%, or 15.84 points, to set a new record of 1,405.96 points today, June 28. The southern bourse saw over 699.5 million shares worth VND23.2 trillion changing hands, increasing 17% in volume and 21.3% in value against the previous session. Some 44.9 million shares worth VND1.64 trillion were traded in block deals. Gaining stocks outnumbered decliners by 234 to 154. Bank stocks were the biggest gainers, with MSB and TPB shooting up to the ceiling prices at VND30,300 and VND37,650, respectively. OCB, BID and TCB rose over 3% and HDB increased 2%. MSB and TCB were the most actively traded bank stocks, with 26.63 million and 25.67 million shares changing hands, respectively. STB, MBB, VPB, CTG and TPB had 10-20 million shares traded each. Among steel stocks, HPG was the only one that lost ground. Meanwhile, HSG and HPG rose over 3% and NKG shot… Read full this story

