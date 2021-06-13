Storm Koguma weakens into tropical depression, no damage reported

Students arrive at Trần Nhân Tông High School in Hà Nội on Sunday for the final tests of the high school entrance exam. Storm Koguma caused heavy rainfall in the capital city and other localities in the northern region. VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HÀ NỘI — Storm Koguma, the second storm to hit Việt Nam this year, weakened into a tropical depression on Sunday after reaching the central province of Nghệ An. The storm caused heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the northern region, including Hà Nội, and in the central provinces from Thanh Hóa to Quảng Trị. No casualties or property damage were reported. High school entrance exam sitters in Hà Nội had a difficult commute to their test venues on Sunday because of the rain. Risks of flash floods and landslides were forecast in the northern provinces of Hòa Bình, Sơn La, Lào Cai, Yên Bái, Phú Thọ, Tuyên Quang, Thái Nguyên, Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Lai Châu and Điện Biên, as well as the central provinces from Thanh Hóa to Hà Tĩnh. Moderate and heavy rainfall was forecast to continue in the northwest region Monday morning. The Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has been collaborating with the… Read full this story

