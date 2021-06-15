Standard Chartered Vietnam named Best Sub-custodian bank in 2021

Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) has been named Best Sub-custodian for the fifth consecutive year. — Photo courtesy of the bank HÀ NỘI — Standard Chartered Bank (Vietnam) has been named Best Sub-custodian for the fifth consecutive year and the "Best Sub-custodian Bank" 2021 in Asia Pacific by Global Finance. The award recognises the top performer among financial institutions and service providers in local markets and regions. Selection criteria include, but are not limited to, quality of service, competitive pricing, technology platforms and knowledge of local regulations and practices. Client review and feedback on performance of sub-custody service providers in 2020 are also obtained as part of the assessment process. Standard Chartered Bank Vietnam integrates its best international experience and local expertise in providing securities services in Việt Nam. By placing emphasis on innovation and constantly striving to improve service quality, the Bank has presented innovative solutions that can be tailored to meet clients’ needs, even in the most challenging time, to achieve best results. "We are very honoured to be consecutively named as Best Sub-custodian Bank in Việt Nam. It is a testament to our product expertise, client focus and market advocacy efforts in this growing capital market. We would like to express… Read full this story

