Staff of Level-2 Field Hospital No.2 pay tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh

Staff members of Level-2 Field Hospital No.2 deployed to South Sudan in front of the Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức HÀ NỘI — Staff members of Level-2 Field Hospital No.2, who had finished their tenure in South Sudan, paid tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh during a ceremony held at his mausoleum in Hà Nội on Tuesday. The ceremony was chaired by Major General Hoàng Kim Phụng, Director of the Việt Nam Department of Peacekeeping Operations. The delegates also offered incense and laid wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Fallen Soldiers. Staff members of the hospital left Hà Nội in November 2019 to take the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for a year. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their work was extended by nearly five months. During their tenure, they provided treatment for nearly 2,000 patients who were UN employees and local people, performed 28 surgeries and safely transferred 11 patients by air. Việt Nam's peacekeeping initiatives have been commended by the UN and international friends, contributing to affirming its position and prestige in the region and the world. Although Việt Nam is quite new to peacekeeping missions, the country…

