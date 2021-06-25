Slow pace of Covid vaccination does not perturb Vietnamese in Japan

Japan is thought to be “slow” in vaccinating people. According to Our World in Data, around 20 percent of its population have got one shot and over 9 percent are fully vaccinated. At the same time Tokyo has been donating vaccines to several countries in Asia. Japan has a low rate of vaccination due to certain reasons, Pham Hung An, a Vietnamese working in Tokyo, told VnExpress International . The country approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in February and implemented vaccination for health workers right after that. However, mass vaccination was only conducted from mid-June. An said Japanese people are skeptical about the safety of Pfizer vaccine partly because the government approved it unusually quickly and newspapers have been writing about complications and deaths they cause. He has not been called yet to get the vaccine since he lives in Chiba, around 20 km from Tokyo and not a priority area in vaccination program, he said. “I guess it will take a long time for me to get the vaccine.” Pham Hung An is in Naga city, Japan, in April 2021. Photo courtesy of An. According to Kyodo News , while Japan has secured enough AstraZeneca vaccines for 60 million people… Read full this story

