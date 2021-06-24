Signal team’s preparations for 2021 Army Games checked

At present, the team is training at Battalion 2 of Brigade 139 under the Signal Corps. Training for the games started from March 1. In the 2021 Army Games, the Vietnamese signal team will compete in the "Good Skills" event. In preparation for the competition, the team is divided into three crews, who trained in different contents of Militarized Relay, IT-based equipment operation, and Radio. During the games, apart from performing their professional skills, participating troops have to overcome obstacles and show their AK 74 shooting skills. Therefore, troops have over the past time trained hard to hone both skills and fitness. Praising the team for their improvements, Senior Colonel Thuan asked each member of the team to strictly observe their training regulations, continue learning more about the regulations of the competition, and train hard for the event. Thuan also reminded the Signal Corps to equip trainees with essential skills to deal with possible situations during the competition and make final preparations before the games. Translated by Tran Hoai

