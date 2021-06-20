Signal Officers Training School holds voluntary blood donation drive

With the theme "A Donated Drop of Blood Saves a Life," the program attracted the participation of more than 900 officers, instructors, cadets, troops and staff of the school. Blood donation is a noble deed and a tradition of the Vietnamese people. Therefore, the school's staff and cadets were excited to participate in the blood donation movement. During the program, the school strictly observed COVID-19 prevention and control regulations and collected 820 units of blood. According to a representative of the Red Cross Association of Khanh Hoa province, the donated blood will be transferred to the provincial Hematology and Blood Transfusion Center for treatment of patients in hospitals and medical facilities in the province. Translated by Song Anh
