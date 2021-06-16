SHS Securities’ office in Hà Nội during working hours. Photo vietstock.vn HÀ NỘI — Saigon – Hanoi Securites JSC (SHS) will submit a fundraising plan to shareholders at its general meeting, scheduled for June 16. Accordingly, the securities firms plans to issue 103.6 million shares for existing shareholders with a rate of 10 per cent, meaning a shareholder who owns two shares can buy one more. With the selling price expecting at VNĐ13,500 per share, the company can earn nearly VNĐ1.4 trillion (US$61 million). SHS Securities will spend 40 per cent of the amount for margin loans, 40 per cent for bonds, valuable papers investments, and the rest for investment. The company also plans to issue 10.36 million common stocks from the owner’s equity with a rate of 5 per cent, meaning a shareholder with 100 shares will receive five new ones. At the par value, SHS is expected to earn VNĐ104 billion ($4.5 million) after issuing new stocks. This amount will be spent for business activities. Regarding issuing the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), SHS Securities will issue 4 million units, or 1.93 per cent of the company’s outstanding shares. Issuing price is estimated at VNĐ12,000 per share. These ESOP shares are… Read full this story

SHS Securities plans to issue nearly 104 million shares for existing shareholders have 296 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.