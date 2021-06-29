Representatives of SEA Group donate US$1 million to the Government's COVID-19 vaccine fund. — VNS Photo HCM CITY — SEA Group's Shopee and Garena Vietnam have donated US$1 million to the Government's Vaccine Fund for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. They said with the expanded vaccination strategy and public consensus, Viet Nam would contain the pandemic and restore economic growth. SEA Group is a Singapore company with a presence in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Việt Nam, and the Philippines. In Việt Nam it has two companies, Shopee, one of the largest e-commerce platforms, and Garena, an organiser of major eSports tournaments and events in Southeast Asia. — VNS

Shopee, Garena donate $1m to Govt Covid vaccine fund have 212 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.