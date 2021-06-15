Vinamilk products – the secret of golden nutrition for the Vietnamese football team HDBank announces details of Government vaccine fund bank account Masan gets cracking on 'Point of Life' platform When CSR is seen as must-do for corporate sustainability CapitaLand Vietnam supports social development of underprivileged children The Sheraton Binh Chau Resort & Spa – the first 5-star international hotel on the Ho Tram – Binh Chau route under the operation of Marriott International – belongs to The Venezia Beach Luxury Residences & Resort Project. This masterpiece of prosperity in the Southern Coastal Region has a design philosophy that respects the natural beauty of Vietnam. Architectural masterpiece honors Vietnamese beauty In partnership with the French project management consultancy Artelia Group, the final candidates for architectural design for the central part of the Venezia Beach project – The Sheraton Binh Chau Resort & Spa hotel, two condominiums, and the Clubhouse – were three prestigious international architectural design companies of Gensler, Andy Fisher Workshop, and Aedas. The winner was Aedas. Aedas representative said that the Sheraton Binh Chau Resort & Spa hotel will not be a massive and rigid concrete structure, but a pleasant softness that attracts the eye by imitating the… Read full this story

Sheraton Binh Chau International Hotel Resort Spa: The Pride Of Ho Tram - Binh Chau have 244 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 16, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.