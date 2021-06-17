The Embassy of Vietnam in Venezuela together with the Venezuela-Vietnam Chamber of Commerce (CAVENVIET) co-organized the event. In his opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Le Viet Duyen thanked Vietnam's Thai Binh Investment Trading Corporation and Hanoi Trade Corporation (Hapro) for their collaboration with the embassy in offering information about Vietnamese exports as well as supporting and attending its virtual workshops. A Vietnamese – Venezuela trade is changing positively, increasing exchanges of information and trade opportunities between their businesses are important to fostering the nation's comprehensive partnership. Representatives from the two companies said through CAVENVIET, they want to connect with Venezuelan partners; fuel the export of farm produce, home products, consumer goods, and electronic devices; and help Venezuelan firms enter the Vietnamese market of nearly 100 million people. CAVENVIET President Oswaldo Hernandez pledged his commitment to translating the Vietnamese side's proposals into reality in contribution to diversifying trade and promoting economic relations between the countries. Source: VNA

Seminar discusses Vietnam-Venezuela B2B trade have 241 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at June 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.