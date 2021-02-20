Seeking solutions to reduce plastic waste for a sustainable future

A talk show addressing Vietnam's plastic waste problems Identifying priorities According to Vietnam Environmental Industry Association Chair Tran Van Luong, with a coastline of more than 3,000 kilometers, Vietnam is facing a great challenge with nearly one million tonnes of plastic waste discharged into the ocean every year. Overall solutions are required from the production stage, through distribution and consumption to processing and recycling. Luong said the most important and urgent step is the application of recycling and conversion technology to replace the pervasive disposable plastic bags with alternative products. Discussing the recycling issue, Dr. Nguyen Dinh Trong, chair of the T-Tech Vietnam Group, urged the state to adopt policies encouraging small domestic production enterprises to prioritize the use of recycled plastic beads instead of spending foreign currency on imports. Dr. Cao Van Son, Deputy Director of the Research Institute of Pulp and Paper Industry, addressed the challenge of environmentally friendly alternatives stemming from higher production costs, various requirements in terms of quality, as well as sufficient quantities of each type of product. Packaging recycling encouraged In recent years, supermarkets have taken specific actions to raise people's awareness of environmental protection in order to reduce plastic waste consumption. However, the… Read full this story

