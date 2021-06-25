with Chef Lê Đức Hải of Ngon Garden Restaurant in Hà Nội Chef Lê Đức Hải Ingredients (for four people) – Sea crab meat: 450gr – Asparagus: 450gr – Chicken: 500gr – Big onion: 1 – Purple onion: 4 – White wine: 2tsp – Tapioca starch: 3 tbsp – Vinegar: 120ml – Rock sugar: 50gr – Egg white: 2 – Sesame oil: 1/2tsp – Cooking oil: ½ tbsp – Salt, pepper, broth mix Sea crab soup with asparagus How to choose sea crab… Read full this story
