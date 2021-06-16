Samsung Vietnam provides support of VNĐ56 billion (US$2.4 million) to prevent and control COVID-19 in Việt Nam

Samsung Vietnam yesterday received a certificate for its contribution to COVID-19 prevention and control in Bắc Giang Province. — Photo courtesy of the firm BẮC GIANG — Samsung Vietnam on Wednesday was awarded a certificate for its contribution to COVID-19 prevention and control in Bắc Giang Province by the province's Fatherland Front, with specialised medical equipment worth VNĐ6 billion. Earlier, Samsung Vietnam also carried out a series of activities to support COVID-19 prevention and control in localities, including: donating VNĐ10 billion to Bắc Ninh, delivering 1,000 gifts worth VNĐ585 million to support the frontline forces in the prevention of COVID-19 in Thái Nguyên Province. Notably, at the launching ceremony of Việt Nam's National COVID-19 Vaccine Fund held on June 5, 2021, Samsung Vietnam donated VNĐ40 billion to the COVID-19 Vaccine Fund to help in the fight against the fourth COVID-19 outbreak in Việt Nam. Choi Joo Ho – President of Samsung Vietnam, said: "We hope that the contributions of Samsung Vietnam together with other businesses and organisations in society will help advance Việt Nam’s herd immunity and return to precious daily life as soon as possible, as well as contribute a part to the prevention and control of the COVID-19. Samsung… Read full this story

