Remote work to drive digital transformation in HCM City

The HCM City Social Insurance Agency has allowed staff like Thế Mỹ and half of its employees to work from home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo sggp.org.vn HCM CITY – About half of the staff at State agencies and units are being encouraged to work at home in the ongoing effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in HCM City. The city People’s Committee on June 3 issued a directive allowing half of officials of State agencies to work from home during the peak period of the fight against COVID-19. The city departments, branches, and districts used information technology effectively to serve the public in the first week, according to evaluations. The city said this was a great opportunity to enhance online public services, as well as promote digital transformation. Trần Huỳnh Thế Mỹ, an expert from the city Social Insurance Agency, now works two days at home and three days at the office. For work at home, she logs into an online working system at 7:30am. She then joins a group to check attendance and receive new instructions from the manager or director. At 4pm, all officers send their reports to the agency for evaluation. ''Remote work gives me a new working style, modern and open but self-disciplined,'' Mỹ said. Phan Văn Mến, director of the city Social Insurance Agency,… Read full this story

