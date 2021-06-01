Vietnam has actively introduced a number of important initiatives and led efforts that continue to enrich the ASEAN agenda and experience. Vietnam has gone through a year of ASEAN Chairmanship with unprecedented challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and aggravated by severe natural disasters. Vietnam ASEAN Chair 2020. The country has been dedicated to a “cohesive and responsive” ASEAN that, with solidarity and resilience, shall overcome challenges, bringing abundance and prosperity to its more than 600 million citizens and contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world. Looking back the year of tough time, regional experts have commented on how Vietnam performed the chairmanship amid the global health crisis. ASEAN Secretary General Dato Lim Jock Hoi singled out Vietnam for its outstanding performance during the ASEAN Chairmanship Year, saying the country has demonstrated strong leadership of ASEAN in spearheading a collective regional response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “ASEAN has been united and has quickly responded to the pandemic since February. Its strong responses have been largely attributed to Vietnam’s leadership, especially in promoting dialogue and cooperation among member states,” Vietnam News Agency (VNA) quoted him as saying. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi affirmed that Vietnam has always displayed… Read full this story

Regional experts praise Vietnam as ASEAN Chair 2020 have 269 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at June 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.