‘Really interesting and exciting nominations’ in inaugural year: VinFuture Prize Council Chair

VinFuture Foundation officially announced the closing of its Call for Nominations for VinFuture Prize early this June. This global sci-tech award attracted nearly 600 applications including scientific achievements, innovations and inventions with significant contribution to the human development from many recognized organizations and individuals across the globe. Dr. Le Mai Lan, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and Designated Representative of the VinFuture Foundation introduce the VinFuture in a webinar in April, 2021. — Vingroup photo. There have been favourable responses from representatives of the Harvard University (USA), National Institutes of Health (NIH, USA), Max Planck Society (Germany) and University of Tokyo (Japan), etc. Professor Sir Richard Henry Friend, who holds the Cavendish Professorship of Physics at the University of Cambridge (UK), Chairman of the VinFuture Prize Council said: "I am really impressed by the very constructive response from the nominators. We clearly have a broad set of really interesting and exciting nominations. I think there has been real enthusiasm from nominators across the whole world about this prize. That is certainly the impression I have picked up from the enquiries I have received. The connection between science discovery and real impact on everyday lives is really welcomed." Dr. Le Mai Lan,… Read full this story
