Quảng Ninh continues to top country in public administration reform

The Government's Steering Committee on Public Administration Reform held a meeting on Thursday to announce the PAR Index and the SIPAS in 2020. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Quảng Ninh maintained first position on the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) for the fourth consecutive year in 2020. The province also topped the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) for the second time which measures the quality of public service delivery through feedback from citizens and organisations. The results were announced on Thursday by the Government's Steering Committee on Public Administration Reform. Regarding the PAR Index, Quảng Ninh was followed by Hải Phòng, Thừa Thiên-Huế, Bình Dương and Đồng Tháp. Meanwhile, Hải Phòng, Bắc Giang, Hải Dương, Hưng Yên and Vĩnh Phúc ranked after Quảng Ninh in terms of the SIPAS. Localities with the lowest SIPAS were Bình Thuận, Đắk Lắk, Cao Bằng, Quảng Bình, Quảng Ngãi, Kiên Giang and Bình Phước. The PAR Index also looked at 17 ministries and ministerial agencies with the State Bank of Việt Nam continuing to rank top. This is the sixth time the credit institution has earned first position in public administration reform. It was followed by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice,… Read full this story

