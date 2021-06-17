PVI Insurance becomes partner of Zurich Global Employee Benefits Solutions network

Automating finance processes for profitability Sheraton Binh Chau International Hotel Resort Spa: The Pride Of Ho Tram – Binh Chau Vinamilk products – the secret of golden nutrition for the Vietnamese football team HDBank announces details of Government vaccine fund bank account Masan gets cracking on 'Point of Life' platform PVI Insurance recently signed a partnership deal with Zurich Global Employee Benefits Solutions network . It came as part of the company's strategy to provide diverse, flexible and appropriate healthcare programmes to multinational corporations as mandated by the government. Under the agreement, PVI Insurance will be a partner of Zurich Global Employee Benefits Solutions network (ZGEBS), which is built on Zurich's long presence in pooling, captive and cross-border solutions and market-leading expertise in designing successful international programmes for general insurance. A Zurich Group's office The ZGEBS network includes over 100 local insurance carriers with specialist capabilities in more than 130 markets. It has more than a million employees working for over 125 multinational customers. After the tie – up, PVI Insurance will be providing group life, accident, disability, and medical coverage to ZGEBS's multinational customers in Viet Nam. By entering the ZGEBS network, PVI Insurance will improve its healthcare products… Read full this story

