Publishers promote summer reading for kids

The Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House has released the Vietnamese version of National Geographic Kids. The set consists of five books, answering children's questions about people, the world, and living skills. Photo courtesy of the publishing house HCM CITY — Vietnamese publishing houses are promoting new programmes and books this summer to encourage children to read. The Kim Đồng Publishing House is launching the programme "Đọc Xuyên Mùa Hè 2021" (Summer Reading in 2021), providing dozens of new book titles for children by Vietnamese and international authors. Cá voi Eren đến Hòn Mun (Eren – the Whale Travels to Hòn Mun Island) is a new novel by author and journalist Lê Đức Dương about the adventure of Eren the Whale in the beautiful sea of Nha Trang. The publisher has also introduced Tôi và Chúng Ta (Me and Us) and Hồn Trương Ba Da Hàng Thịt (Trương Ba's Soul in the Butcher's Body), two famous plays written by Vietnamese poet and playwright Lưu Quang Vũ. Play extracts appear in the textbooks. Peter Pan, a picture book about a “boy who would not grow up” by American author Arianna Candell and illustrator Daniel Howard, is presented in both Vietnamese and English. Many books featuring Vietnamese culture, customs, history and arts have been released as well. Along with… Read full this story

