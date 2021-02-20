Privacy becomes "more expensive" than ever before By Dr. Thai Thi Tuyet Dung(*) The right to privacy in Vietnam has changed considerably. The 2013 Constitution rules that "everybody is entitled to imprescriptible right to personal life." – PHOTO: UYEN VIEN In this era of booming information technology, infringements of privacy and personal data on social media have continuously increased in frequency. Easy access to the Internet plus the widespread popularity of cheap electronic gadgets capable of filming, photographing and recording is fertile ground for other people to monitor and interfere in others' life without the latter's consent. It is more difficult to define the jurisdiction of "the right to privacy" in this digital age if it is juxtaposed with other freedoms, such as freedom of the press, the right to access information and freedom of speech. Social networks have helped citizens exercise their democratic rights and express their attitude towards social issues. However, some have taken advantage of social media to blatantly violate others privacy, including revelation of personal life, revelation of bank information, defamation, intrusion of mobile phones to extract sensitive images or personal data for sale. The number of handled violations remain humble, though. Over the years, the… Read full this story
