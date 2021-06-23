President Phúc urges deepening Việt Nam-UK strategic partnership

President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) meets the visiting First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK Dominic Raab on Tuesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has urged Việt Nam and the UK to continue deepening their bilateral strategic partnership to meet the interests of the two countries and contribute to regional and world peace, stability and cooperation. The President was speaking during a reception for First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the UK Dominic Raab in Hà Nội on Tuesday, during his official visit to Việt Nam. He said the two sides should give priority to the effective implementation of the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) towards creating breakthroughs in trade and investment cooperation, affirming that Việt Nam will create all possible conditions for UK businesses to invest in potential fields such as banking, insurance, financial services, digital services and renewable energy. Phúc hailed the UK as a leading country in Europe and the world in researching, developing and administering COVID-19 vaccines, and asked the UK to help Việt Nam access vaccine… Read full this story

