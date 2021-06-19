President congratulates UN chief Guterres on re-election

Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc had a phone conversation with United Nations (UN) General Assembly Antonio Guterres on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc congratulated Antonio Guterres on his reappointment by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly as UN Secretary-General in the 2022-26 tenure, and proposed a number of measures to further foster the Việt Nam-UN partnership during their phone talks on Saturday. Both leaders affirmed they treasured and were delighted at the fruitful development of the relationship between Việt Nam and the UN over the past years. President Phúc highly appreciated contributions that Guterres made in the last term, and showed his support for priorities and directions of the UN Secretary-General in the next five years. As a responsible member of the UN, Việt Nam had made positive contributions to the common affairs of the UN by performing the role of a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and engaging in UN peacekeeping operations, implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and running for a seat in the UN Human Rights Council in the 2023-25 tenure, said the Vietnamese leader. Highlighting Việt Nam's efforts in implementing the "dual target" of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and… Read full this story

