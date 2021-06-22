Practical classes hampered by COVID-19

A cooking lesson at the Chu Văn An High School in HCM City's District 5 before the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown began. Vocational schools and colleges are struggling to teach practical skills since students are learning online. — Photo sggp.org.vn HCM CITY — HCM City schools and universities are struggling to teach practical lessons amidst the COVID-19 shutdown since students lack access to equipment and oversight. While some teachers and students have gotten used to online teaching, others are still struggling, and some lessons just cannot be taught online. The city has instructed school and university students to stay at home since May 10, though vocational schools could still visit their school for practical lessons that cannot be taught online as long as they follow pandemic prevention measures. But since May 31, when the city began its social distancing mandate under Directive No. 15, they have been stopped. Trần Nguyên Bảo Trân, head of the Lý Tự Trọng College of HCM City's mechatronics and automation faculty, said his college struggled with practical lessons since students then do not get to operate large machinery that is key to their curriculum. As for electronics classes, some students can buy components for practising when… Read full this story

