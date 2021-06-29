Permanent Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Điệp HÀ NỘI — The poverty reduction programme in 2016-20 exceeded targets assigned by the National Assembly (NA) and the Government, contributing to ensuring social security, promoting economic growth and sustainable development, a top legislator has said. Vice Chairman of the NA Trần Thanh Mẫn made the statement on Tuesday while presiding over the 21st plenary session of the NA's Committee on Social Affairs. However, he said, poverty reduction results were not sustainable and the risk of falling back into poverty was still high, while the income gap between the rich and the poor was still large. Some policies had not been effective in practice and investment resources for poverty reduction had not met practical needs. Mẫn said that going forward, the poverty reduction programme should ensure consistency with the 10-year socio-economic development strategy 2021-30, the five-year socio-economic development plan, and the national target programme on building new rural areas for 2021-25. The programme should be implemented with multi-dimensional poverty reduction solutions to renovate the approach to poverty reduction and encourage the poor to rise out of poverty, especially in areas with a large number of ethnic minorities. Politburo Resolution 21 issued on November… Read full this story

Poverty reduction programme exceeded targets: official have 252 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at June 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.