Politburo, Secretariat give warnings to Bình Dương province’s leaders

Trần Văn Nam HÀ NỘI – The Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee in Hà Nội on June 18 decided disciplinary measures against the Standing Board of the Bình Dương provincial Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, the Party delegation to the provincial People's Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure and several former leaders of the province. At a meeting chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng considering a proposal put forward by the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission, the Politburo and Secretariat held that the Standing Board of the Bình Dương Provincial Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure and the Party delegation to the provincial People's Committee in the 2016-2021 tenure violated centralised democracy principles, loosened leadership resulting in several Party units and members violating the Party's regulations and the State's laws on the use and management of public land, capital and assets under the management of the provincial Party Committee, causing serious consequences and significant losses to the State budget. According to the Secretariat, Trần Văn Nam, in his capacity as member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, head of the provincial delegation of deputies to the 14th National Assembly, was responsible for violations and shortcomings… Read full this story

