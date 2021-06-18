Police arrest ‘significant’ member of people smuggling gang

The lorry where the bodies of the 39 Vietnamese citizens were discovered. AFP Photo HÀ NỘI — A man, thought to be a 'significant' member of the people smuggling gang responsible for the deaths of 39 Vietnamese citizens found dead in a lorry in England in 2019, has been arrested. The Vietnamese national, who has not been named, was detained by officers from the National Crime Agency at a petrol station in Middlesbrough, the UK, on Thursday. He is wanted by the authorities in Belgium, who allege he was a member of a network of people traffickers connected to the deaths. The man is suspected of running safe houses in Brussels where the migrants stayed before embarking on their fatal journey. A Belgian investigating magistrate issued an arrest warrant in December, suspecting that he was on the run in the UK and had links to the Birmingham area. Investigators tracked him down to a location in Middlesbrough, in the North East of England, where he was arrested at about 1pm. He is due to appear in court in London where extradition proceedings will begin. The National Crime Agency (NCA)'s Head of Organised Immigration Crime Operations, Miles Bonfield, said: "This is another significant… Read full this story

