PM wants diplomatic sector to be more proactive, sharp, innovative

At the session, Minister Bui Thanh Son reported on diplomatic achievements and proposed measures to perform his ministry's tasks in the time ahead. PM Chinh applauded the diplomatic sector's efforts to uphold its glorious traditions, successfully carry out the Party's foreign policy, and put national interests above all amid a very complex and unpredictable diplomatic context over the past years, thereby substantially contributing to national construction and defense. Pointing out certain shortcomings in diplomatic activities, he asked the sector to devise solutions and stay proactive, sharp, and creative for the sake of the country and the people. As the external situation in the coming years will keep changing fast, complicatedly, and unpredictably, which will generate intertwined challenges and opportunities, the sector needs to strongly build on its achievements and successfully carry out the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, and multilateralization and diversification of foreign relations as stated in the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, thus guaranteeing national interests at the highest level, according to the Government leader. In the new context, he went on, the Foreign Ministry should strongly promote the sector's pioneering role in creating and maintaining a peaceful and stable environment…

